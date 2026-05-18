Russia pumps more oil through western ports despite drone attacks

Exports and transit of oil through Russia's western ports rose by around 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about nine per cent, in the first two weeks of May versus April, according to data from traders, LSEG and Reuters calculations.

Ongoing drone attacks on Russian refineries are forcing Moscow to increase crude exports, although traders warn spare capacity in the Transneft pipeline system is nearing its limit.

Exports and transit of Urals, KEBCO and Siberian Light via Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk, including carry-over volumes, averaged about 2.35–2.4 million bpd between May 1 and May 15, up from roughly 2.2 million bpd in April, according to Reuters' estimates.