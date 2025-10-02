Urals crude differentials stable amid quiet trading

Urals crude differentials held steady as the market remained quiet in thin trading, while the first tanker loading of Iraqi Kurdistan crude from Ceyhan since the pipeline restarted on September 27 will take place on Thursday, Reuters sources said.

Crude oil flows from Iraq's Kurdistan region to Turkey’s Ceyhan port are running at around 180,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from 150,000–160,000 bpd earlier in the week, two shipping sources told Reuters.