Macron: Tanker detention part of Europe's new strategy to pressure Russia

“We want to increase pressure,” Macron says

Macron, speaking at an EU event in Copenhagen, said he could not rule out a connection between the vessel and the drone incursions, but so far lacked proof. The tanker raid was part of a wider plan to take tougher actions to limit Russia's oil sales and press for an end to the war in Ukraine, he said.

“We want to increase pressure on Russia to convince it to return to the negotiating table,” he said. “We have now decided to take a step further by moving towards a policy of obstruction when we have suspicious ships in our waters that are involved in this trafficking.”

He said NATO members would in coming days coalesce around more concrete measures to step up their campaign against Russia's "shadow fleet", which he estimated at 800–1,000 vessels.