Kazakhstan oil flows to Germany via Druzhba pipeline edges down in September

Kazakhstan's oil exports to Germany via Russia's Druzhba pipeline totalled 180,000 tonnes in September, the pipeline company Kaztransoil told Reuters on Thursday.
Oil supplies to Germany were at 190,000 tonnes in August, the company said previously.
Kaztransoil also said Kazakh oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline were at 18,000 tonnes last month. Kazakhstan resumed oil supplies via BTC in September after those exports were suspended in August amid contamination issues.
The pipeline company added that oil from the giant Tengiz oil field will be shipped to Batumi port in Georgia in October, without specifying the planned volume of supply.
Tengizchevroil, the field's operator, declined to comment on specific export plans.
Alternative export routes allow Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked country, to bypass Russia with its commodity exports.
More than 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil is exported through another pipeline operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which connects the Tengiz field in western Kazakhstan and others to a marine terminal near Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.
