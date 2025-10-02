Iraq's Kurdistan oil flows to Turkey rise after restart

Crude oil flows from Iraq's Kurdistan region to Turkey’s Ceyhan port are running at around 180,000 barrels per day, up from 150,000-160,000 bpd earlier in the week after they resumed on September 27 for the first time in two and a half years, two shipping sources told Reuters.

The first tanker loading of Iraqi Kurdistan crude from Ceyhan since the restart will take place on Thursday, the sources said.