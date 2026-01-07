Urals and Caspian crude diffs hold steady on holidays and CPC loading delays

Urals and Caspian crude oil differentials were steady on Wednesday in trade thinned by public holidays in Russia and Kazakhstan as well as loading delays for CPC Blend.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk resumed crude loadings on Monday from SPM-1, with SPM-3 now expected to return from maintenance in mid-January, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

SPM-2 remains offline after a Ukrainian drone strike in late November.