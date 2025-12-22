FEATURE | US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say

The US Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, officials told Reuters on Sunday, in what would be the second such operation this weekend and the third in less than two weeks if successful.

"The United States Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned 'dark fleet' vessel that is part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion," a US official said. "It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order."

Another official said the tanker was under sanctions, but added that it had not been boarded so far and that interceptions can take different forms - including by sailing or flying close to vessels of concern.