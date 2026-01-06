CPC terminal resumes crude loading after weather delays

Crude oil loadings resumed from one single point mooring (SPM-1) from the afternoon of January 5, one of the sources said. CPC Terminal suspended oil exports on December 29 because of bad weather.

CPC Terminal is now expected to complete maintenance on the third mooring (SPM-3) by mid-January, the sources said. This has been pushed back from the end of December as poor weather delayed work that began in mid-November.

CPC Terminal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tuesday was a public holiday in Russia.