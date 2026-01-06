CPC terminal resumes crude loading after weather delays

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk resumed crude loading on Monday.
This followed several days of weather-related disruption that also prolonged maintenance work, two industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan's oil output and exports of its flagship CPC Blend crude oil fell in December as a result of poor weather and Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure.
CPC Terminal handles about 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's crude exports.
Crude oil loadings resumed from one single point mooring (SPM-1) from the afternoon of January 5, one of the sources said. CPC Terminal suspended oil exports on December 29 because of bad weather.
CPC Terminal is now expected to complete maintenance on the third mooring (SPM-3) by mid-January, the sources said. This has been pushed back from the end of December as poor weather delayed work that began in mid-November.
CPC Terminal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tuesday was a public holiday in Russia.
The other mooring, SPM-2, is out of operation after a Ukrainian drone attack on November 29. CPC usually loads from two moorings, with the third kept as back-up.
The tanker Atlantic M moved to load about 700,000 barrels of crude oil from the terminal on January 5, according to data from analytics company Kpler.
Talks on trading CPC Blend crude have stalled because of the loading delays, three traders told Reuters this week. CPC is set to export about 1.65 million barrels per day of the grade in January.
