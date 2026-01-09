Urals and Caspian crude diffs hold steady despite thin trade and CPC work

Urals and Caspian crude oil differentials ended the week steady, as price discussions were muted by public holidays in Russia and neighbouring countries throughout the week. Maintenance also continues at the CPC terminal.

Traders will be looking closely for developments regarding the marketing of Venezuelan oil, and whether it could displace Russian supplies to key buyer India.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk resumed crude loadings on Monday from SPM-1. SPM-3 is now expected to return from maintenance in mid-January, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

SPM-2 remains offline after a Ukrainian drone strike in late November. Talks on trading CPC Blend crude have stalled because of the loading delays, three traders told Reuters this week.