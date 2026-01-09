Supply losses in Iran and Venezuela drag OPEC output lower in December

OPEC's oil output fell in December due to lower supply from Iran and Venezuela. This offset an OPEC+ agreement to raise production for the month, a Reuters survey found on Friday.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 28.40 million barrels per day last month. This was down 100,000 bpd from November's revised total, with Iran posting the largest decline.

OPEC+, comprising OPEC and allies including Russia, has slowed the pace of its monthly output increases amid concerns of a supply glut. Many members are running close to capacity limits and some are tasked with extra cuts to compensate for earlier overproduction.