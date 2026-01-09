India's Reliance seeks US approval to resume Venezuelan crude purchases

India's Reliance Industries is seeking approval from the US to resume purchases of Venezuelan crude, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. The private refiner looks to secure oil amid Western pressure on India to cut Russian oil purchases.

Reliance's representatives are in discussions with the US State and Treasury departments to obtain the authorisation. This comes as Washington and Caracas progress in negotiations to ship 50 million barrels of oil in the aftermath of the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Indian conglomerate had received licences from Washington in past years to import crude from US-sanctioned Venezuela for its refining complex, the world's largest. Venezuela's oil company PDVSA delivered Reliance four crude cargoes, or some 63,000 barrels per day, in the first four months of 2025 under those authorisations.