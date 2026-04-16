Two US-sanctioned VLCCs defy naval blockade to enter Persian Gulf

A second US-sanctioned supertanker has entered the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, shipping data showed, despite a US blockade on vessels visiting Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran failed to reach a deal.

The US Central Command said on social media that 10 vessels have been turned around and no ships have broken through since the start of the blockade on Monday.