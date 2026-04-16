US threatens sanctions against buyers of Iranian oil, expects China to stop purchases

The United States on Wednesday threatened to sanction buyers of Iranian oil and said it believed China would pause such purchases as Washington enforces a maritime blockade on Iran.

"We have told countries that if you are buying Iranian oil, that if Iranian money is sitting in your banks, we are now willing to apply secondary sanctions," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters at the White House. The US maritime blockade on Iran began on Monday as the Iran war entered its seventh week. China previously bought more than 80 per cent of Iran's shipped oil.

"We believe (that with) this blockade...there will be a pause of Chinese buying," Bessent said.