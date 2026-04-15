Iran floats offering safe ship exit via Oman side of Hormuz: sources

Iran could consider allowing ships to sail freely through the Oman side of the Strait of Hormuz without risk of attack as part of proposals it has offered in negotiations with the United States if a deal is clinched to prevent renewed conflict, one source briefed by Tehran said.

The war has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of global oil and gas supplies due to Iran's interruption of traffic through the strait, which handles about 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Hundreds of tankers ‌and other ships and 20,000 seafarers have been stuck inside the Persian Gulf since the Iran war began on February 28.