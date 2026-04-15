Sanctioned tanker returns to Strait of Hormuz just 24 hours after clearing it

The US-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry made its way back to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Persian Gulf the day before, shipping data showed, failing to break through a US blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran failed to reach a deal.

"During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the US blockade," the US Central Command said on social media, adding that six vessels complied with directions from US forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port.