Trump and Iran remarks spark surge in oil prices

"The tone between the US and Iran has once again become significantly more confrontational. While the ceasefire holds, hopes for a swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have faded," Commerzbank analysts said.

Iran has "no trust" in the US and is only interested in negotiating with Washington if it is serious, foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday, adding that Iran is prepared to go back to fighting but also prepared for diplomatic solutions.

Trump said he was running out of patience with Iran and that he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

President Xi did not comment on his discussions with Trump about Iran, though China's foreign ministry issued a statement. "This conflict, which should never have happened, has no reason to continue," the ministry said.