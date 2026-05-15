FEATURE | Pressure mounts on Iran as Trump and Xi find common ground on Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran was running out and that Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed during their talks in Beijing that Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said later that he was considering whether to lift sanctions on Chinese oil companies buying Iranian oil imposed by Washington ahead of his trip to China.

But his comments gave little indication of whether Beijing might use its influence with Tehran to end a conflict it said should never have started.

"We've settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't have been able to settle," Trump said on Friday after he met Xi in Beijing on the second day of talks which included the Iran war, Taiwan, trade and other issues.