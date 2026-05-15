No trust in US says Iran, as peace talks remain on hold

Tehran has "no trust" in the US and is interested in negotiating with Washington only if it is serious, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday, as talks on ending the war remained on hold.

Araqchi told reporters in New Delhi that all vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except those, "at war," with Tehran, if they coordinate with Iran's navy.

But the situation around the waterway, vital to global energy and commodities markets, was "very complicated", he added, during a visit to attend a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in India.

In a post on social media, Araqchi said he told India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that, "Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz," according to his post on social media.

Iran effectively shut the strait, which normally handles about one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil and gas supply, to most shipping after the US and Israel began their war on Iran in February.