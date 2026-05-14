White House: China eyes more US oil to cut Strait of Hormuz dependence

President Xi Jinping expressed interest in buying more US oil to reduce China's dependence on the Strait of Hormuz during a leadership summit with President Donald Trump, according to a White House readout of the meeting published on Thursday.

The readout also said the two leaders agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy and Xi opposed militarisation of the strait and any tolls for its use.

There was no mention of oil purchases in any of the Chinese summaries of the meeting published by state media. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.