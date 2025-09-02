Tanker News Roundup | September 2 – Product tanker deliveries to Canada and Qatar, large US newbuilding order and more
Deliveries include new product tankers for operators in Canada and Greece and an LNG carrier for a Middle East customer. A US owner places orders for a new fleet of MR vessels. Lastly, construction continues on a bunkering ship slated for an Italian fuel supply specialist.
Swedish-Canadian joint venture FureBear takes delivery of new product tanker
FureBear, a joint venture formed by Canadian dry bulk shipping company Algoma Central Corporation and Swedish tanker operator Furetank Rederi, has taken delivery of a new product tanker built by China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard.
Fure Ven is the 17th vessel to be built for the Gothia Tanker Alliance with Älvtank, Thun Tankers and Furetank/Algoma ordering the vessels. Design work on all vessels in the series was undertaken by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB Marine Design.
Hanwha Shipping places major tanker order at affiliate US shipyard
Hanwha Shipping, a US subsidiary of Hanwha Ocean, has placed an order for ten medium-range (MR) oil and chemical tankers from its affiliate, Hanwha Philly Shipyard. The company also exercised an option to order a second liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier from the yard.
The order for the ten MR tankers is described by the company as the largest US commercial vessel order in more than 20 years and the highest-value commercial order for a US shipyard.
Chinese yard lays keel of Fratelli Cosulich's newest bunker tanker
China's Taizhou Fengye Shipbuilding has laid the keel of a new bunkering tanker ordered by Italian shipping company the Fratelli Cosulich Group for operation by its marine fuel supply business unit Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy (FSME).
Anna Cosulich, an IMO II bunker tanker with a deadweight of 7,999, will feature a specialised cargo tank coating, which FSME said would ensure superior chemical resistance, faster tank turnaround and extended service life.
The ship will also be be equipped with a nitrogen generator, quick-connect/disconnect couplings, two mass flow meters and two segregations.
Greece's Athenian Sea Carriers welcomes new product tanker to fleet
Greek shipping company Athenian Sea Carriers took delivery of a new product tanker from China's Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) on Wednesday, August 20.
Captain M. Kyriakou is the first in a series of ten being built by WSIG for the same customer. The second ship in the series recently began undergoing sea trials while the mooring trials for the third ship are underway.
Korean yard delivers new LNG carrier to QatarEnergy
South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) handed over a new LNG carrier to QatarEnergy on Monday, August 18.
Al Zuwair is the third of 12 new LNG carriers being built for QatarEnergy by a joint venture comprising HHI, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, MISC, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings). The newbuild is also the first of these 12 vessels to be built by HHI.