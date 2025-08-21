Korean yard delivers new LNG carrier to QatarEnergy

The NYK Group will provide ship-management services for Al Zuwair on behalf of the consortium.

The vessel has a cargo capacity of approximately 174,000 cubic metres, an LOA of about 299 metres, and a beam of 46.4 metres. Power is provided by dual-fuel, low-speed engines.

The engines are equipped with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can help reduce methane slip in gas mode. By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system will allow some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing emissions.