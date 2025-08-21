Korean yard delivers new LNG carrier to QatarEnergy
South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) handed over a new LNG carrier to QatarEnergy on Monday, August 18.
Al Zuwair is the third of 12 new LNG carriers being built for QatarEnergy by a joint venture comprising HHI, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, MISC, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings). The newbuild is also the first of these 12 vessels to be built by HHI.
The NYK Group will provide ship-management services for Al Zuwair on behalf of the consortium.
The vessel has a cargo capacity of approximately 174,000 cubic metres, an LOA of about 299 metres, and a beam of 46.4 metres. Power is provided by dual-fuel, low-speed engines.
The engines are equipped with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can help reduce methane slip in gas mode. By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system will allow some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing emissions.