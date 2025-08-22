Greece's Athenian Sea Carriers welcomes new product tanker to fleet

The new tanker has an LOA of 149.8 metres, a beam of 22.8 metres, and a deadweight of 18,500. The propulsion system, which can be configured to run on LNG and methanol in the future, delivers a service speed of 13 knots and a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Captain M. Kyriakou is a category II and category III product oil/chemical tanker and was built in compliance with unlimited navigation area, ice class 1C and unmanned engine room requirements. A 6.6kV high-voltage shore power system is also installed.