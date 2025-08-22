Greece's Athenian Sea Carriers welcomes new product tanker to fleet
Greek shipping company Athenian Sea Carriers took delivery of a new product tanker from China's Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) on Wednesday, August 20.
Captain M. Kyriakou is the first in a series of ten being built by WSIG for the same customer. The second ship in the series recently began undergoing sea trials while the mooring trials for the third ship are underway.
The new tanker has an LOA of 149.8 metres, a beam of 22.8 metres, and a deadweight of 18,500. The propulsion system, which can be configured to run on LNG and methanol in the future, delivers a service speed of 13 knots and a range of 10,000 nautical miles.
Captain M. Kyriakou is a category II and category III product oil/chemical tanker and was built in compliance with unlimited navigation area, ice class 1C and unmanned engine room requirements. A 6.6kV high-voltage shore power system is also installed.