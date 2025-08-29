Swedish-Canadian joint venture FureBear takes delivery of new product tanker
FureBear, a joint venture formed by Canadian dry bulk shipping company Algoma Central Corporation and Swedish tanker operator Furetank Rederi, has taken delivery of a new product tanker built by China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard.
Fure Ven is the 17th vessel to be built for the Gothia Tanker Alliance with Älvtank, Thun Tankers and Furetank/Algoma ordering the vessels. Design work on all vessels in the series was undertaken by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB Marine Design.
This Bureau Veritas-classed design is an ice class 1A tanker, equipped with batteries and dual-fuel engines for LNG operation.
The newbuild has a hull form that ensures safe navigation even in harsh weather, an LOA of 149.9 metres, a beam of 22.8 metres, a draught of 9.36 metres, a deadweight of 18,000, and a total cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic metres.
A shore power connection will ensure continuous electrical supply while berthed without having to rely on the onboard generators.