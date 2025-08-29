Swedish-Canadian joint venture FureBear takes delivery of new product tanker

FureBear, a joint venture formed by Canadian dry bulk shipping company Algoma Central Corporation and Swedish tanker operator Furetank Rederi, has taken delivery of a new product tanker built by China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard.

Fure Ven is the 17th vessel to be built for the Gothia Tanker Alliance with Älvtank, Thun Tankers and Furetank/Algoma ordering the vessels. Design work on all vessels in the series was undertaken by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB Marine Design.