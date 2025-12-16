Stuck cargoes, rising discounts pressure Venezuela's PDVSA after US tanker seizure

Venezuela’s state-run company PDVSA is dealing with stuck oil cargoes, rising price discounts and demands from customers to change terms of spot contracts following the US seizure of a ship carrying the OPEC country’s crude, traders and sources said.

As Washington’s pressure on illegitimate President Nicolas Maduro grows, the US Coast Guard last week intercepted the vessel Skipper near Venezuela’s coast, its first seizure of an oil tanker or cargo from the South American country.

The US also imposed sanctions against six ships and their linked companies. By the time the US moved to seize the vessel, which had carried oil under sanctions from Venezuela and Iran, PDVSA was already struggling to allocate its crude close to contract prices due to a growing flood of sanctioned oil at its main market, China.