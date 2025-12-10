Flood of sanctioned crude forces Venezuela to slash Asia oil prices

Oil buyers in Asia are demanding deep discounts on Venezuelan crude due to a flood of sanctioned oil from Russia and Iran on offer. Risk is also heightened due to loading risks in the South American country as the US boosts its military presence in the Caribbean, traders and other sources said.

Venezuela has managed to increase oil exports this year from 2024 volumes even as Washington has ratcheted up pressure on illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro. The US Navy has not disturbed oil tankers from Venezuela but it has struck boats in the Caribbean Sea that were suspected of smuggling drugs.