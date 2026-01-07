Russia cries foul over US seizure of oil tanker, calling it piracy

"In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in the high seas, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states," the ministry said in a performative statement.

Russia is demanding that the United States ensure humane and decent treatment of the Russian crew members and their swift return home, state news agency TASS quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.

The Marinera, originally known as the Bella-1, had previously slipped through a US maritime blockade of sanctioned tankers in the Caribbean.