PetroChina halts Venezuelan crude trading after US takes control of exports

State-owned PetroChina has told its traders not to buy or trade Venezuelan crude since Washington took control of the OPEC producer's oil exports this month, two trading executives familiar with the situation said.

The listed unit of Chinese major CNPC was the largest single offtaker of Venezuelan oil until early 2019, when it halted imports after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil sales during his first presidential term.

PetroChina's decision to refrain from buying as it assesses the situation is further evidence that Venezuelan oil supply to China, which was its biggest customer, will remain tight and nudge Chinese buyers towards Canada, Iran and Russia instead.

The trading executives sought anonymity because the matter is sensitive.

PetroChina, the parent firm of which is a major investor in Venezuela's oil sector through the Sinovensa joint venture with PDVSA, did not respond to a request for comment.

The world's biggest oil importer, China has condemned Washington's move to redirect Venezuelan oil exports to the US and away from Beijing.