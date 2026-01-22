Valero and Phillips 66 strike early Venezuelan crude purchases under US oil deal

Valero has bought a cargo of Venezuelan crude oil, two sources said on Wednesday, one of the first deals by US Gulf Coast refiners that are part of Washington's agreement with Caracas to export up to 50 million barrels.

Phillips 66 has also purchased a cargo, one of the sources said.

Both bought the crude from trading house Vitol, the sources said, adding that it was traded for delivery to the US Gulf Coast at a discount of about $8.50 to $9.50 a barrel to Brent crude.

Vitol and rival trading house Trafigura were the first firms to be awarded licences by the US Government to trade Venezuelan crude after President Nicolas Maduro's ouster in early January.

While Valero and Phillips 66 have been buyers of Venezuelan crude through the Venezuelan state oil company's partner, Chevron, the deals mark the first purchases for the US from the trading houses that were only authorised this month to market crude from Venezuela.