Trafigura, Vitol agree to help sell Venezuelan oil on US government request

Commodities trade houses Trafigura and Vitol have agreed to provide logistical and marketing services for the sale of Venezuelan oil at the request of the US Government, a Trafigura spokesperson told Reuters by email.

Reuters first reported on Thursday that the two companies were in talks with the US Government for such deals, citing sources familiar with the talks.

The commodities traders were competing with US oil producers and others for what are expected to be lucrative agreements for exports of Venezuelan oil. US officials have said they are seeking to control Venezuelan oil sales indefinitely after the US captured the country's illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.