Performance Shipping reports higher Q2 profit as fleet expansion ups revenue

Performance Shipping reported net income of $11.9 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $9.1 million and $8.6 million, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2025.

Revenue increased to $34.7 million from $18.1 million, driven by higher ownership days following fleet expansion.

The increase in ownership days reflected the delivery of the newbuilding vessels P. Massport, P. Tokyo and P. Marseille, together with the acquisition of the secondhand Suezmax tankers P. Bel Air and P. Beverly Hills.