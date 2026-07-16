Performance Shipping completes sale of 2009-built Aframax tanker

Greece-based Performance Shipping has completed the sale and delivery of the 2009-built Aframax tanker P. Sophia to its new owners. The company stated that the 105,071 DWT vessel was debt-free at the time of delivery.
The transaction, which was previously announced on February 17, has a gross sale price of $35.65 million.
This is compared to a gross purchase price of approximately $27.6 million when the tanker was acquired in the third quarter of 2022.
"The completion of this vessel sale, capitalising on strong asset values, represents another important step in our fleet renewal strategy," stated Chief Executive Officer Andreas Michalopoulos.
According to Michalopoulos, the sale represents an increase of approximately 30 per cent above the acquisition price paid four years ago which strengthens the company's liquidity position.
Together with recent corporate developments, the sale reduces the pro forma average fleet age to approximately six years.