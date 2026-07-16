Performance Shipping completes sale of 2009-built Aframax tanker

Greece-based Performance Shipping has completed the sale and delivery of the 2009-built Aframax tanker P. Sophia to its new owners. The company stated that the 105,071 DWT vessel was debt-free at the time of delivery.

The transaction, which was previously announced on February 17, has a gross sale price of $35.65 million.

This is compared to a gross purchase price of approximately $27.6 million when the tanker was acquired in the third quarter of 2022.