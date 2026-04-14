Performance Shipping sells Aframax tanker to Trafigura unit for $42.65m

Performance Shipping has signed a memorandum of agreement to sell its oldest vessel, the P. Aliki, to Trafigura Maritime Logistics for $42.65 million. The 105,304 DWT Aframax tanker is scheduled to be delivered to the new owners around the end of Q3 2026.

The transaction is contingent upon the expiration of a current $30,000 daily time charter with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation. Performance Shipping also noted the sale remains subject to customary closing conditions.

The company plans to use approximately $12.8 million from the net proceeds to repay an outstanding credit facility with Alpha Bank. It noted that P. Aliki was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022 for a gross price of $36.5 million.