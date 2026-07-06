Performance Shipping extends charter agreement for Aframax tanker with Aramco

Performance Shipping has extended its time charter contract with Aramco Trading Fujairah for the Aframax tanker vessel Briolette. The 2011-built, 104,588 DWT vessel will be chartered at a gross rate of $37,700 per day for a period of 35 months, with a 30-day option under the control of the charterer.

The charter commenced in direct continuation of the existing agreement on July 2, 2026. Performance Shipping stated that the contract is expected to generate approximately $39 million of gross revenue during the minimum duration of the charter.

Andreas Michalopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Performance Shipping, noted that this agreement represents the fourth consecutive contract secured with the energy firm.