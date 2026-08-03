Pause in US-Iran escalation causes oil prices to slump to three-week low

Oil prices fell about five per cent to a three-week low on Monday after US President Donald Trump held off on a fresh attack on Iran in the hope of sealing a quick deal that could boost oil supplies from the Persian Gulf.

Brent futures fell $4.19, or 4.8 per cent, to $83.74 a barrel at 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $4.92, or 5.8 per cent, to $79.75. That put Brent on track for its lowest close since July 13 due in part to the start of the less expensive October futures as the front-month after the more expensive September contract expired on Friday.

Iran said on Monday there were no talks under way with the United States and no plans for any meetings, contradicting Trump who had cited talks he said would take place that afternoon as justification for calling off attacks.