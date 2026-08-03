Under threat from Houthis, Saudi tankers avoid Bab el-Mandeb and veer toward southern Africa

Six Saudi-flagged supertankers have changed course in the Gulf of Aden in recent days and are heading to southern Africa following threats by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists to target Saudi shipping, tracking data showed on Monday.

The tankers, which were empty of cargo after returning from destinations in Asia, were sailing in formation towards southern Africa, rather than opting to transit the southern Red Sea via the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint, according to AIS ship-tracking on LSEG and MarineTraffic.

One of the tankers, Dilam, had Gibraltar as its destination, ship tracking showed.

The vessels’ Saudi-based operator Bahri and other Saudi officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.