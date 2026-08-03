Attacks slow Hormuz traffic, but two Saudi tankers cross Bab el-Mandeb

Two tankers laden with Saudi oil crossed the Bab el-Mandeb strait over the weekend, while traffic in the Strait of Hormuz slowed following reports of vessel attacks, shipping data showed on Monday.

The number of commodity vessels that passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait fell to 18 on Sunday, from 27 on Saturday and 28 on Friday, the Kpler data showed.

The Iran-aligned Houthis declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia on July 20, opening a new front against the US and its allies in the Iran war and expanding attacks on tankers carrying global energy and other supplies to waters beyond the Persian Gulf.

Suezmax tanker Lesvos and very large crude carrier Desh Vaibhav exited the Red Sea with their AIS transponders switched off, the data showed.