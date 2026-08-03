Drone threats push Russia to rethink its Black Sea shipping routes

Russia said on Monday it was stepping up protection of ships in the Azov-Black Sea basin while also developing alternative cargo routes, in a move that follows a sharp escalation of attacks at sea by both sides in the war in Ukraine.

The Russian transport ministry said that in response to "the tense situation in the Sea of Azov stemming from hostile drone attacks on maritime vessels", it had set up a task force to find new routes and switch cargo flows to other modes of transport.

"A number of stevedoring companies have already expressed their readiness to handle additional cargo volumes and accelerate shipment rates at their terminals, within the limits of their operational capabilities," it said in a statement.

Together with the defence ministry, "additional measures are being implemented to ensure navigational safety and to protect maritime vessels in the Azov-Black Sea basin".