OPINION | Middle East oil market braces for a tough future as war drags on

Neither full-scale war nor peace is taking hold in the Middle East, trapping energy markets in an uncomfortable limbo that won’t be easy to escape.

Worries about the reliability of Persian Gulf supplies are becoming increasingly entrenched among buyers, creating an alarming new norm for the region’s producers.

More than five months after the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, the region's energy sector appears weaker and more vulnerable than at any point since the war began.

Shipping routes are increasingly constrained, energy infrastructure is coming under attack and importers are beginning to avoid supplies from a region that accounted for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports before the war.

Making matters worse, the conflict has expanded in recent weeks from the Strait of Hormuz – the primary front in this war – to the Red Sea.