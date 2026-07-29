Iran dashes diplomatic breakthrough hopes over Strait of Hormuz

Iran has ruled out Oman's proposal for regional joint management of the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian official said on Wednesday, hitting hopes of a swift diplomatic breakthrough in the war.

The plan had no chance of success, the official told Reuters. Iran and Oman must manage the Strait of Hormuz between them, based on their respective areas of control, without the involvement of other powers, the official added.

He spoke a day after sources said Persian Gulf states had backed the Omani plan, which suggested voluntary fees could be collected for using the strategic waterway in a bid to end disruption to trade caused by the conflict.