Indian state refiner asks oil suppliers to avoid Red Sea, Hormuz in new tender

India's state-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals is seeking to import oil via a spot tender and has, for the first time, asked suppliers to avoid using the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, a tender document showed on Monday.

Red Sea traffic has been disrupted off the coast of Yemen since last week by the Tehran-aligned Houthis, who want to blockade Saudi exports, expanding the US-Iran conflict that has already choked oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Crude loading/transit via Red Sea route or SoH to be avoided," MRPL said in a tender document seeking up to one million barrels of oil on a delivered basis during August 25 to September 6.

The company, which did not award its previous tender seeking oil, is the first Indian refiner to include such a clause in its spot crude import tenders.