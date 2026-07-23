LNG buyers seek price cuts from Qatar and UAE amid US-Iran war

Asian and European buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) plan to ask for lower prices and additional supply guarantees from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as the US-Iran war raises insurance costs on those deliveries, buyers, traders and industry executives told Reuters.

The war is reshaping the global energy industry, stripping Persian Gulf producers of their reputation as the world's most reliable suppliers, which in the past gave them significant negotiating power.

Their ability to set their own conditions has weakened because the war has halted most oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping chokepoint at the entry to the Middle East gulf.