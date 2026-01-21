Oil prices up on Kazakhstan field shutdowns and slow Venezuelan output

Oil prices closed 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday on optimism around tighter supply after a temporary shutdown at two large fields in Kazakhstan and as low volume of Venezuelan oil exports highlighted slow progress in reversing output cuts in the South American country.

Brent futures settled up 32 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $65.24 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude contract rose 26 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $60.62 a barrel. Both contracts closed about 1.5 per cent higher in the previous session after OPEC+ producer Kazakhstan halted output at its Tengiz and Korolev oilfields on Sunday due to power distribution issues.

Elsewhere in the country, oil from the vast Kashagan field has been diverted to the domestic market for the first time due to bottlenecks at the Black Sea CPC terminal, four industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday after equipment at the terminal was seriously damaged in drone attacks.