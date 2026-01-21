FEATURE | Venezuela boosts oil exports under US deal, though volumes remain limited

Energy giant PDVSA, which in early January cut production because it had nowhere left to store the oil, has yet to fully reverse those cuts as it waits for storage levels to fall, according to the documents and company sources.

Sales have been slow because refiners have refused to pay prices the trading companies want for the oil, sources familiar with negotiations said. Difficulties in transferring and storing the stranded oil elsewhere have also slowed the flow of oil, they said.

Offers of Venezuelan flagship Merey heavy crude to US refiners began last week at a discount of between $6 and $7.50 per barrel below Brent. That was above Canadian crude prices, which is a similar quality oil and readily available, giving refiners no incentive to switch to Venezuelan oil.