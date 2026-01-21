Kazakhstan diverts oil domestically for the first time after Black Sea export bottlenecks

Oil from Kazakhstan's vast Kashagan field has been diverted to the domestic market for the first time due to bottlenecks at the Black Sea terminal that handles the bulk of the country's crude exports, four industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which handles about 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports, cut volumes after equipment at the Russian Black Sea terminal was seriously damaged in drone attacks at the end of November.

Kazakhstan redirected 300,000 tonnes of oil away from the CPC in December, state-owned Kazmunaygas said on Friday.

Some volumes were also shipped to China via the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline.

The sources said Kashagan crude was supplied to Kazakhstan's Shymkent oil refinery for the first time, without giving volumes.

Kazakhstan's energy ministry, the Kashagan operating company, pipeline operator Kaztransoil and Kazmunaygas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.