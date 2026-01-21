CPC nears completion of terminal repairs after Ukrainian drone damage

Maintenance work on single point mooring three (SPM-3) at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Russian Black Sea terminal is in its final stages, the CPC said on Wednesday, and it is preparing to dismantle another SPM damaged by a Ukrainian naval drone.

SPM-3 has been under planned maintenance since the middle of November, while a drone attack on SPM-2 in late November prompted a bottleneck in exports that has led to a steep fall in oil production and exports from Kazakhstan.

The CPC terminal handles around 1.5 per cent of global oil or 80 per cent of total crude oil exports from Kazakhstan.

There are three SPMs, or floating buoys located some five kilometres (3.1 miles) from the shore at the Yuzhnaya Ozereevka CPC terminal near the port of Novorossiysk, which are able to load oil onto tankers.