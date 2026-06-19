Oil is flowing again in Hormuz, but Iran's new rules cause worry

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz picked up on Friday after the United States and Iran signed a ceasefire deal, with Persian Gulf producers preparing to raise exports despite concerns over conditions set by Tehran for using the vital waterway.

Washington and Tehran released the text of an interim agreement signed on Wednesday to end the conflict, although US President Donald Trump warned he could resume attacks and target Iranian officials if commitments are not honoured.

At least four tankers carrying crude, oil products and liquefied petroleum gas entered the strait on Friday, heading for Iraqi gulf ports, according to MarineTraffic data.

A Japanese-owned crude tanker exited the strait after being delayed by the war and was bound for Japan. Separately, Indian-flagged crude supertankers Desh Vibhor and Desh Vaibhav had commenced voyages through the strait to India after days of disruption.