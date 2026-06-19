Japan coordinates with Iran to free trapped tanker in Persian Gulf

A vessel owned by a Japanese company carrying three Japanese crew members safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and exited the Persian Gulf, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The vessel, which had been stuck in the gulf due to the Iran war, is now sailing towards Japan, MOFA said, adding the government had co-ordinated with Iran over the passage.

The vessel is a Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker owned by Japan's Kyoei Tanker, the company said.