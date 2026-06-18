FEATURE | US and Iran sign historic interim peace deal, Trump vows heavy price for violations

The US and Iran released the text of an interim agreement their presidents have signed to end their war on Wednesday, with US President Donald Trump threatening to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments.

Trump, attending the G7 with other leaders in France, also withdrew at least one of his stated rationales for attacking Iran in the first place, saying it would be "unfair" for Tehran not to have ballistic missiles, having previously vowed to obliterate them.

"We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement," Trump said of Iran at a press conference. "I don't want them to. I want them to honour the agreement."

He also called Iranians "smart people" as US and Iranian negotiators work on a permanent truce over the coming 60 days, which Trump said he hoped would usher in peace in the Middle East and lower oil prices.