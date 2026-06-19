ADNOC probes buyer appetite for Strait of Hormuz crude loadings

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has issued its fourth tender this month, trade sources said on Friday, a move that could gauge whether buyers are willing to load crude in the Strait of Hormuz following an interim peace deal between the US and Iran.

ADNOC is offering Upper Zakum, Umm Lulu and Das crude for June to August loading. Buyers can bid for up to two million barrels, the sources said.

ADNOC said in the tender that buyers, subject to mutual agreement, can lift cargoes on a free-on-board basis from Zirku or Das Island inside the Strait of Hormuz, the people said.