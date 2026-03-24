Oil industry warns of Iran war impact as US downplays crisis

Some of the world's top oil executives and energy ministers in Houston on Monday expressed growing concern over the long-term effects of the US-Israel war with Iran on the global economy, while the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright downplayed the crisis.

The war has caused one of the biggest disruptions to energy supplies in history after Iran effectively closed the key Strait of Hormuz shipping route and as attacks in the Middle East inflict long-term damage on production infrastructure in several countries.

Global benchmark Brent crude was still at $99 a barrel on Monday afternoon, even after a selloff driven by President Donald Trump's remarks that he was in talks with Iranian officials to end the conflict.